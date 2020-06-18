John Lewis to reduce carbon emissions

The John Lewis Partnership has announced it is building a dedicated biomethane gas filling station to ensure its largest heavy goods vehicles are able to use a low-carbon alternative to diesel. The move is part of the partnership’s commitment to become net carbon zero across its entire business by 2050, and for its 600 heavy goods vehicles to have switched to low-carbon biomethane by 2028.

The new station is scheduled to open in December 2020, at the John Lewis Partnership’s head office in Bracknell. Built in collaboration with Air Liquide, it will ensure around 120 Waitrose heavy goods trucks are run on biomethane made from food waste and food waste processing materials instead of diesel. The brand believes the initiative will cut its CO2 emissions by 80%, estimating that each truck will save over 100 tonnes of CO2 every year. Overall, it said the filling station will save 70,000 tonnes of CO2 over the next seven years.

Alongside this announcement, the partnership outlined a new ambition to eliminate fossil fuels from its 4,800 strong commercial vehicle and car fleet by 2030. It plans to introduce 1,750 electric vans and light trucks and convert approximately 750 refrigerated trailers from diesel to electric. It is also aiming to make it’s 1,300 cars 100% electric.

Justin Laney, partner & general manager of central transport at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “The evidence of climate change is all around us, so it’s important we act now using available technology rather than wait for unproven solutions to appear. We are working hard towards our new aim of removing all fossil fuel from our transport fleet by 2030, which will reduce our carbon emissions by over half a million tonnes and gets us well on the way to our ultimate target of operating a net zero carbon emission fleet.”

The group added that it has reduced total operational carbon emissions by 6.6% and emissions from transport by 6.9% since making its pledge to be net zero carbon in March 2019.

Last month, Adidas and Allbirds announced a new collaboration which aims significantly reduce the footwear industry’s carbon footprint.