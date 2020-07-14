John Lewis to outsource further jobs as part of tech restructure

The John Lewis Partnership is to outsource 111 roles to the tech firm Capgemini as part of its plans to restructure its IT services and adapt to the evolving digital demands of its customers and staff.

It follows the announcement two weeks ago that Wipro Limited will take over IT infrastructure services for the retailer going forward, an agreement which will see 244 non-customer facing John Lewis Partnership employees transfer to Wipro.

Forming part of John Lewis’ Technology and Change function, Capgemini will support the partnership’s core operational IT application services used across its technology estate. This encompasses trading, supply chain, finance and personnel systems as well as core enabling services like integration and information, consolidating existing supplier activities into one strategic relationship.

As a result, 111 additional non-customer facing John Lewis employees are expected to transfer to Capgemini later this year under TUPE regulations, a measure that acts to preserve employees' terms and conditions during a switch of employer.

Mike Sackman, chief information officer at the John Lewis Partnership, commented: “This new agreement represents an important development, both in the partnership’s long standing relationship with Capgemini as well as the evolution of our Technology & Change team, as we become better equipped to support the partnership’s future business strategy.

“We continue to value the ongoing support and commitment from our wider supplier base but in this particular selection process it was evident Capgemini will provide the partnership with the necessary thought leadership and change support to allow us to further develop our customer propositions.”

Last week, the partnership announced that eight of its stores will not reopen despite the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, putting around 1,300 jobs at risk, as part of plans to become more digitalised in light of changing customer behaviours during Covid-19.