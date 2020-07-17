John Lewis extends click & collect partnership with Co-op

John Lewis has announced that customers will be able to pick up orders from over 500 Co-op food stores by the end of the summer, adding an additional 400 participating stores to its existing 105 locations.

In addition to 50 John Lewis shops, 326 Waitrose stores and 12 Booths locations, this brings the total number of collection points in the UK to almost 900.

The increase in Co-op stores is part of the partnership’s digital investments to make shopping more convenient for customers.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a significant shift to online shopping and expect this trend to continue. As a result, we are dedicated to providing more choice when it comes to how our customers receive their purchases, helping our customers shop how and when they want us. This includes providing more locations for collection and returns for online shopping,” explained Andrew Murphy, partner & executive director of operations at the John Lewis Partnership.

Mark Matthews, director of innovation and format at Co-op, added: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, choice, ease and convenience is at the very core of our approach. We continue to look for new ways to innovate and expand access to products and services conveniently - by working together we can offer further flexibility and choice to meet consumer needs locally.”

Earlier this week, John Lewis launched a virtual personal shopping service. Using Zoom video calling technology, partners will be show around John Lewis department stores at its Southampton and Peter Jones (London) stores. This announcement follows virtual consultations with experts which were offered during lockdown when stores were forced to close. These included video conversations with home stylists, nursery experts as well as virtual health and wellbeing workshops.