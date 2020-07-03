Hugo Boss names new chief sales officer, maps out eCommerce growth

Luxury brand Hugo Boss has named Oliver Timm as chief sales officer (CSO), effective from 1 January 2021.

Timm will join from his role as chief commercial officer at rival fashion house PVH Corp, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, and he will take on responsibility for Hugo Boss’s global retail, wholesale, and eCommerce operations.

Hugo Boss announced his imminent arrival saying their new recruit’s main contributions at PVH include “the expansion of key omnichannel strategies and the realisation of innovative digitalisation projects”.

Hermann Waldemer, chairman of Hugo Boss, said: “I am very happy that, with the addition of Oliver Timm, our managing board is now complete.

“The depth and breadth of his expertise in retail, wholesale and eCommerce make him the perfect candidate for a position of this significance at Hugo Boss.”

CEO Mark Langer will now take up a consultative role at Hugo Boss earlier than planned – on July 16, 2020 – and simultaneously step down from the board. Langer’s responsibilities are already being transferred to the remaining members of the managing board.

Hugo Boss this week reiterated online expansion is one of its key growth drivers, adding that by 2022 it wants to generate online sales of more than €400 million through its own sites and on third-party websites. In 2019, eCommerce accounted for €151 million of its sales.

"The growing importance of online has become even more evident in 2020, as our industry continues to face an unprecedented situation and consumer behaviour increasingly shifts from offline to online," noted Matthew Dean, director for global eCommerce at Hugo Boss.

"We are therefore accelerating the international rollout of our online store, thereby making further, systematic headway with the digitalisation of our business model."

Hugo Boss added 22 eCommerce markets in June, including in Australia, Poland, and Portugal, with the coronavirus having prompted the closure of many shops and impacted consumers’ willingness to shop in stores. Canada and Mexico will get their own versions of Hugoboss.com in August.

Cross-border eCommerce platform provider Global-e is supporting Hugo Boss’s international online expansion, but all products will be distributed from the fashion group’s central online warehouses in Germany and the US.

Hugo Boss also sells its goods on Zalando in Europe, and via Tmall and JD.com in Asia.