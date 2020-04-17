Covid-19: Huge spike in logistics and IT job roles

Logistics was the sector with the biggest increase in advertised jobs in March as businesses faced up to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to data from employment website Totaljobs and the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC).

The study also revealed a continued demand for staff in the IT and tech sectors, with more roles advertised in this space than in any other industry.

Meanwhile, in the second week of April there was a 31% increase in searches for IT roles on the Totaljobs site. And jobs in warehouse operations and driving have attracted applications from 68,000 new users on the platform – the equivalent to a third of total new applicants across the site.

Totaljobs and the BCC said the data illustrates that while many sectors have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus – with huge swathes of industry furloughed or fired as a result of the pandemic-related pressures on business – some areas of the labour market are experiencing significant growth.

Indeed, alongside healthcare – where there was a 17% increase in roles advertised for doctors in the last two weeks of March – grocery has been one of the most active sectors. Tesco, alone, recruited 35,000 people in the last ten days of March, including many in warehousing, delivery, and IT, in addition to frontline shop staff.

The jobs data comes as the BCC launches the results of its Coronavirus Impact Tracker, which suggests the majority of businesses have made changes to their working practices as a result of the nationwide UK lockdown and social distancing measures. It said two-thirds of employers are working remotely, and half are using video conferencing software to keep business on track.

The research also indicated that 14% of businesses have used an online sales platform, while 14% have also made use of delivery services during the pandemic.

BCC director general Dr Adam Marshall said: “With so many firms facing serious challenges as a result of the pandemic, it is encouraging to see that opportunities remain in some parts of the labour market during these extraordinary times.

“This reflects the huge efforts that the NHS and social care sector, logistics firms and others are making to look after those affected by Covid-19 and keep vital supplies flowing across the UK.”