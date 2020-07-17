Huawei to open three UK stores creating 100 jobs

Huawei has revealed plans to open three new stores in London and Manchester. This will include the technology company’s first own-brand store which will open in London’s Olympic Park in Stratford in October 2020.

It also plans to open a retail store combined with a service centre in Manchester which will open in February next year. There will also be a second “experience store” in London which will open in early 2021, in addition to the existing service centre that opened in Wembley in June 2020.

The stores will create around 100 new retail jobs.

“We are excited to be making this strong commitment to the UK, and to be coming to the high street to deliver our innovative new devices and experiences direct to the millions of people who own and love our products,” said Anson Zhang, MD of Huawei’s UK consumer business group.

“The opening of our new Huawei Experience Stores and Service Centres follows the strong growth of our UK consumer business in recent years, and shows the confidence we have in our future here. We know that millions of people here in the UK love our products and we’re delighted we will now have these new high street spaces where we can interact with our owners in a more personal way”.

The stores will feature products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones, earbuds, smartwatches, fitness bands, speakers and smart home kit. Customers will also be able to receive training and technical support. The openings bolster Huawei’s mobile ecosystem strategy ‘Seamless AI Life’. Earlier this year Huawei upgraded its own app store – the App Gallery – as it was forced to move away from Google’s operating system for its own handsets, including the new Huawei P40 series. This was down to a US ban back in 2019, which resulted in Google and other mobile manufacturers complying with a US order to stop working with Huawei.

The Chinese mobile company has also suffered a blow in the UK. Earlier this week, the UK government made the decision to enforce mobile providers to remove Huawei’s hardware from any 5G networks by 2027 over security concerns.

iStock photo credit: fongfong2