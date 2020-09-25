Homebase launches new dual purpose concept store

Homebase has launched a new experimental split-level showroom dedicated to kitchens and bathrooms.

The novel concept store, located in a redesigned Bathstore site at Sydenham Road, Guildford, will allow customers to book free design appointments for both bathrooms and kitchens, where a designer will advise them on ideas and products. There will also be specialist 3D design software to give customers an accurate picture of what their prospective bathroom or kitchen will look like.

The ground floor of the store is dedicated to kitchens whilst the first floor showcases bathroom displays, each “providing everything required to complete the whole project, from inspiration to installation”. Homebase has partnered with HOMEPROJECTS to provide an installation service.

This represents the second trial Homebase has undertaken of a smaller high-street store format, following the launching two DECORATE by Homebase stores in May 2020.

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, commented: “I am extremely proud of the whole team, who have worked so hard to create and launch this new concept store at a time of widespread disruption. We have invested a great deal in the in-store experience for customers across the country, which has included experimentation and innovation in new store concepts.

“Roux Kitchens and Copperbridge are fantastic additions to the wide range of products we offer customers to help create the latest home trends. The kitchen is the heart of the home, and we’re looking forward to helping more customers make their dream kitchens a reality.”

The move is part of a number of efforts made by the homeware brand to adapt its offerings to customers recently. Earlier this month, Homebase announced an agreement with THG Ingenuity, the eCommerce services division of The Hut Group (THG), to build a new online infrastructure for its DIY retail business.