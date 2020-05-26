Covid-19: Home and garden items top lockdown parcel delivery list

Home and garden items – including home décor, garden supplies and DIY equipment – have been the most popular products for lockdown home delivery, with a new study showing 41% of respondents have received a parcel of this nature during the Covid-19 crisis.

The research from national carrier Royal Mail indicates that home entertainment (33%), fashion (29%) and health & beauty (25%) have also been popular categories. The survey asked 2,082 adults about their purchasing and parcel delivery habits since the government announced a UK lockdown on 23 March.

One in five people have been embracing their creative side during lockdown by ordering arts and crafts items – and Royal Mail said this is a fairly consistent trend across all age groups and regions of the UK.

When asked to name the most unusual parcel delivery since 23 March, people's responses included home casino kits, unicorn piñatas, and wrestling boots. A full replica model of The Flying Scotsman train was also on one person's list of orders.

Some 15% of UK adults have ordered a paid subscription box since lockdown began, and 51% acknowledged that online shopping delivered a ‘boost’ for them or their family, during these unusual times. Some 45% of UK adults have been receiving more parcel deliveries coronavirus lockdown measures measure were implemented, Royal Mail noted.

Other aspects of the research, reported on Essential Retail last week, show that over two-thirds of adults will continue both current levels of spend and the frequency they shop online post-lockdown.

And 26% said they will increase their digital spend after restrictions on movement are lifted, adding to mounting evidence that the pandemic will permanently change consumer behaviour in the UK.