Holland & Barrett has introduced a new digital process to allow suppliers to share details of new products in order to bring them to market more swiftly.

The digital process replaces an old paper-based system and allows Holland & Barrett category buyers to review and quickly approve new products.

New lines of products could be ready to order within 15 working days of being uploaded to the new system, which includes necessary Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to ensure they can hit the shop shelves as quickly as possible.

The ‘New Line’ process is managed through the supplier portal which was launched in December 2019. The portal allows Holland & Barrett to communicate with suppliers more efficiently, informing them of relevant events and opportunities. Suppliers can also update documentation including insurance certificates in the centralised portal. The retailer also said the portal allows it to obtain more detailed data on products electronically to prepare for new guidelines as the UK nears the end of the transition date to leave the EU on December 31 2020.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for suppliers to work with us so we can continue to innovate and bring the latest products and trends to our customers,” said a Holland & Barrett spokesperson.

“The New Line Process and Supplier portal will help the whole process from original product development to having a product on our shelves much quicker for both parties.”