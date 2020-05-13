Global fashion retail group H&M is preparing to launch its house of brands online in several new European territories in the coming days.

During May, its Cos, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, and Arket businesses will be made available online in nine additional markets. Websites for these brands will go live in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Croatia on 14 May, followed by the launch of portals in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus on 20 May.

H&M had planned to take these brands live in these new regions, last month.

Customers in the above countries can sign up and subscribe to the brands via their individual websites to receive a welcome offer, the day before the launch. They can share their details through the country selector page on the brands’ respective websites to gain access to what H&M is marketing as a VIP shopping day that it hopes will stimulate initial interest among local consumers.

Anna Attemark, head of new business at H&M Group, said: “As part of our ongoing digitalisation, we are pleased to roll-out eCommerce for Cos, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories, and Arket in these new markets.

“We are excited to share our brands with our customers across the world and are happy to see this project come to life, thanks to our incredible teams.”

Meanwhile, the group is expanding its digital marketplace, Afound, to Germany and Austria in May. The idea of the platform, which was launched in Sweden in 2018 and expanded to the Netherlands last year, is to handle overstock within the retail industry by offering deals on existing and previous collections which were not snapped up at full price.

The marketplace offers products that are sold by external partners, in addition to products that are sourced and sold by Afound, with customers able to shop directly from a wide range of brands that H&M’s partners price and deliver accordingly.