Heinz takes its online DTC operation to Ireland

Global food brand Heinz has extended its recently created direct to consumer (DTC) online delivery service to Ireland.

The company has unveiled its 'Heinz to Home' operation to the Emerald Isle after first launching the platform in the UK during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Heinz, like other major brands such as PepsiCo in the US, opted to provide DTC services as eCommerce demand ramped up when the Covid-19 crisis escalated.

Irish consumers will now be able to buy bundles of Heinz products as either a one-off purchase or on a subscription basis. Personalised gifts – i.e. tins of baked beans emblazoned with a person’s name – are also available via the service, as Heinz continues to evolve its nascent online DTC business.

Three different bundles are available for customers to buy – one is dubbed 'Essentials', and includes beans, spaghetti hoops, and tomato soup. The others two comprise a selection of sauces and a curation of baby foods, respectively.

In a diect message to consumers, the Heinz to Home website states: “We know you can’t always get the items you’re looking for at the moment and that customers have less opportunity to shop.

“So, we’ve launched Heinz to Home, an online service that lets you order bundles of Heinz varieties and sauces directly to you or to someone you care about.”

Although clearly providing shoppers with a food provisions option in the pandemic, it would appear the model has longevity even in times of no health emergency.

A Barclaycard study of 2,000 adults, released in the summer, found that 65% of UK homes are signed up to regular subscription services, and the research estimated the UK subscriptions economy is worth £323 million.

It noted there are now an average of seven subscription contracts per household, and retailers are identifying the popularity of such platforms and acting accordingly. Supermarket chain Morrisons, for example, recently made its newly established food box service available on a regular subscription basis.