Gousto announces new funding as it continues expansion

Gousto has raised £33 million in additional funding and appointed a new board member as it continues to rapidly expand its business. The food retailer will use the new investment to increase its workforce by more than 400 new employees.

To complement the rapid growth in staff, the recipe food box company has also appointed Misty Reich to its board in an advisory role. Reich will provide advice on people-related matters, such as ensuring culture and gender equality remain at the forefront during a heavy-scaling period.

Reich has previously held the positions of global chief people Officer at KFC/Yum! and Brands and managing director at KFC Central & Eastern Europe. She is also founder and CEO of 35 Thousand, a health and beauty brand, where she advices women on achieving a successful work-life balance.

The moves follow the recent expansion of Gousto’s leadership team, including the appointment of Jim Buckle as its new chief financial officer.

CEO and founder of Gousto, Timo Boldt, commented: “Misty has incredible experience in all things people. Her experience in senior leadership roles with some of the world’s most famous food brands is highly relevant to Gousto given the importance of people and culture on our journey to over 1,000 employees.

“Bringing Misty onto our Board is part of a comprehensive review of our board structure, making sure we have the right support for the next five years of our journey. I am expecting further appointments over the next months.”

Last year, Gousto unveiled plans to expand its technology footprint by hiring over 100 technology employees by 2022. It aims to bring more females into its tech team, and hopes Reich can help facilitate this.

Reich said: “I’m very excited about working more closely with Gousto on their mission to become the UK’s most-loved way to eat dinner. I’ve been impressed by the sheer growth of the business over previous years and reassured by the responsible response Gousto has taken to the Coronavirus outbreak.”