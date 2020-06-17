Forever 21 launches new UK eCommerce site

US-based fashion retailer Forever 21 has launched a new online store in the UK as it continues to develop its global eCommerce business. The brand has partnered with cross-border eCommerce solutions provider, Global-e, to serve UK and European customers according to the local market conditions and shopping preferences.

The announcement follows the launch of Forever 21 online stores in the APAC and LATAM regions earlier this year, in which products are shipped to these markets from its US fulfilment hub. This has enabled the retailer to increase conversion rates and orders from these regions; for example, a 133% growth in conversion rates has been observed in Australia since the introduction of the localised eCommerce site.

The new online store will offer UK customers Forever 21’s latest products, which can be paid for in local currency, with prices tax and duty inclusive. The retailer will also collaborate with payment firm Klarna to provide additional payment options, and customers have the opportunity to use a new Forever 21 App to make their purchases.

Daniel Kulle, CEO at Forever 21, commented: “We are excited to offer our trendy collections on our Global online site, to our large following of loyal Forever 21 fans in the UK and mainland Europe. Our loyal consumers are digital savvy and expect a seamless, sophisticated online shopping experience, so it is vital for us to ensure that every step in the online journey is tailored to their needs and preferences. Global-e’s advanced cross-border localisation solutions have been a crucial part of our growth.

“Despite the market conditions the entire industry is facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we see a strong demand for the Forever 21 brand in the UK and the rest of Europe. We are dedicated to providing the best online shopping experience for both our UK shoppers and other loyal customers globally.”

Forever 21 added that it is now able to sell online across more than 95 currencies, and via over 150 local and alternative payments.