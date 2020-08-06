Foodhub agrees Gigable tie-up to boost takeaway delivery options

Manchester-based takeaway food app, Foodhub, has secured a partnership with gig economy platform, Gigable, to expand the delivery options for restaurants listed on the site.

In a direct response to support the hospitality industry and find new routes to customers in light of the Covid-19 crisis, which temporarily shut down much of the sector from March to June, the new tie-up will give Manchester’s independent restaurants a commission-free delivery service.

Gigable directly connects businesses with freelancers, so a restaurant looking for a delivery driver would post the date and time they need a driver, and the rate of pay, and wait for a member of the community to accept the job.

Commenting on the partnership, John Ryan, founder & CEO of Gigable, said: “This is an opportunity for us to bring something new to thousands more businesses and freelancers across the UK.

“The uniqueness of Gigable is that it works well for both the business and the freelancer, with full transparency on rates of pay and working hours.”

Foodhub has been operating since 2017 and, unlike the traditional commission-based structure used by other takeaway marketplaces, it operates on a subscription model that it says enables restaurants to remain profitable and avoid losing a share on each order.

Through the Gigable partnership, restaurants on Foodhub can convert to a delivery service overnight, which would give them a chance to continue trading in the event of a second coronavirus-enforced lockdown halting their business.

Philip Mostyn, chief operating officer at Foodhub, commented: “A multitude of businesses are feeling the outcome of the current crisis and restaurants in particular are facing a period of uncertainty.

“However, those that have thrived have been those that offer a delivery service. Therefore, we have partnered with Gigable to enable independent restaurants in Manchester the ability to provide delivery.”

There are over 500 Gigable drivers and 150 Foodhub takeaway restaurant partners in Manchester, but the delivery app is looking for this new collaboration to help grow its network.