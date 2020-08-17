Foodhub digital billboards target delivery platform rivals

Takeaway food app Foodhub, which aims to connect consumers with independent restaurants across the UK, has launched a national marketing campaign taking a swipe at its competitors in the space.

Appearing on out-of-home digital signage and billboards over the weekend, the message of the new ad drive was “Delete for a treat”, with Foodhub promising money off for customers who delete the apps of its rivals such as Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo.

The first 1,000 new users will receive a £10 Foodhub voucher, while everyone else who follows the campaign’s message will get a £5 voucher to enjoy their first Foodhub meal.

Billboards run by Alight Media, Elonex (Pemberton Outdoor Media), and Clear Channel Outdoor went live with the marketing drive in Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester on Friday (14 August), in time for the weekend.

The offer runs until the end of August, and directs those to a dedicated website to claim a free takeaway meal.

The campaign is also being supported by Love Island contestants, Alex Bowen and Cara Delahoyde-Massey, who are using their status as “influencers” to share the hashtag #justdelete and encourage their followers to take advantage of the Foodhub offer.

Talking about the new campaign, Foodhub chief operating officer, Philip Mostyn, said: “It’s cheeky and provocative – just how we like it.”

Foodhub offers partner restaurants a non-commission model and, instead, signs businesses up on a subscription basis. Last week it announced a tie-up with gig economy app Gigable to help support its restaurant partners find additional delivery drivers.

Meanwhile, Just Eat has reported a strong performance during the recent coronavirus crisis, as online delivery remained in place while many restaurants and hospitality premises were temporary closed due to the pandemic. Deliveroo and Uber Eats have also ramped up their operations during this time, with the former securing partnerships with the likes of Holland & Barrett, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer, and the latter teaming up with chains such as Caffè Nero.

And Jitse Groen, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway, told the BBC last week it is the company’s intention to stop using gig economy workers in Europe.

“We're a large multinational company with quite a lot of money and we want to insure our people," he remarked.

"We want to be certain they do have benefits, that we do pay taxes on those workers."

Photo credit (header image): Jason Lock