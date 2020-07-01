FIS reveals tech start-ups for 2020 accelerator programme

Ten start-ups – covering a range of areas such as cybersecurity, location intelligence, and video chat technology – have been included on payment technology provider FIS’s 2020 Fintech Accelerator programme.

The initiative is run in association with accelerator programme specialist, The Venture Center, and will see each participant receive in-depth mentoring and feedback from FIS leadership, monetary investment, and an opportunity to present their credentials to industries such as banking and retail.

It is the fifth year of the FIS Fintech Accelerator programme, and this year’s cohort was drawn from applicants from 30 countries. Start-ups were chosen for their high-potential technologies that can advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

This year’s ten start-ups are, as follows:

Cirrus Secure – a lending automation business from the US.

Cobbler Technologies – a US-based application development company.

Dasceq – another US business focused on accounts receivables and collections.

Mall IQ – a location intelligence business with headquarters in the US and Turkey.

Sequretek – an India-based cybersecurity organisation.

Silot – a Singaporean company offering small business services.

Stratyfy – a US risk-based decision-making business.

Surfly – a Netherlands-based co-browsing and video chat technology provider.

TrustStamp – a secure authentication company from the US.

XpenseOne – an expense management automation company from the US.

Like other 2020 accelerator programmes designed for start-up and scale-up organisations, this year's FIS programme will be conducted entirely virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The traditional 12-week course has been extended by six weeks to provide additional opportunities for in-depth mentoring and training.

Asif Ramji, chief growth officer at FIS, commented: “The FIS Fintech Accelerator is a key part of our overall investment strategy at FIS to develop and bring to market the most innovative, leading-edge technology innovations for our clients.

“The ten companies selected for the fifth year of FIS’ Accelerator program bring a wealth of promising ideas and technologies.”

One of this year’s participants, Surfly, also successfully made it through UK consumer electronics e-retail AO.com’s 2019 Innovation lab accelerator programme. The technology enables consumers to share their browser in real-time, which might, for example, allow a customer service agent at AO to more clearly talk a shopper through a sales process or video demonstration.

The tech has already been tested on AO’s website as part of the retailer's ongoing goal of trying to improve its online customer experience.