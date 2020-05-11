FC Barcelona launch new eCommerce channel

Spanish La Liga football club Barcelona have launched an eCommerce store as part of wider plans to expand their retail operations.

Announcing “a new step forward” in the club’s commercial and digital strategy, Barcelona said the Barça Store at the Camp Nou's own official eCommerce channel will offer visitors branded products and exclusive collections.

The new online store has opened to all Spanish shoppers, and the plan is to gradually expand to the different countries across the European Economic Area, as well as the UK and Switzerland, over the coming months.

Several of the products on offer online were previously only available to those visiting the club’s Camp Nou stadium retail store and other official shops around the world.

Barcelona said the launch of the eCommerce section of the Barça Store at the Camp Nou is part of the club’s strategy, since 2018, to regain control over their merchandising and retail rights, which were previously in the hands of Nike-owned FCB–Merchandising.

The club now have direct control of the management and operation of the business, and they have created the company Barça Licensing & Merchandising, with the target of directly controlling 7,000-plus internationally licensed official products.

In addition to the online launch, the club are building a network of official points of sale. There are currently six in the network – the shops are based at Camp Nou, Canaletes, Passeig de Gràcia, La Roca Village, and at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 within Barcelona Airport.

The new online sales channel is part of a digital approach to engaging with fans, and the club want to develop ways of integrating activity on the site with the 350 million fans they have on social networks.

Oriol Tomàs, vice president of Barcelona’s commercial area, said: “The launch of the new official eCommerce channel at the Barça Store Camp Nou is a very important milestone for FC Barcelona, as it means a new step forward towards its goal of expanding and internationalising its retail business.”

Dídac Lee, director responsible for the club’s digital area, added: “The launch of the eCommerce service at Barça Store Camp Nou is one of the essential pieces in the new ecosystem of digital services and projects that FC Barcelona is developing within its digital strategy.

“It is one of the cornerstones of this unique ecosystem that we are sure will be an increasingly more important part of the club and is one of a series of projects that Barça is working on, and that we are sure are here to stay for the coming years, and will be developed and adapted to different future contexts.”