Online fashion marketplace Farfetch is looking to develop more tech expertise as part of its latest 'Plug-in' student and graduate programme.

Most of the opportunities for this year’s intake are in the field of technology, with those chosen for the scheme set to be placed in the company’s engineering, data, and product teams based in Portugal.

Launching the application stage for the 2020 programme this week, Farfetch said Plug-in has been “tailored to meet the needs and expectations of young talent”, with those selected set to gain access to skills needed for a modern retail and eCommerce business.

Areas of development opportunities for graduates and students include software and data engineering, infrastructure, security, integrations, data science, analytics, product design, and business analysis.

Applicants need to be recent graduates or students who are currently completing their tertiary education, and they must have less than two years of professional experience. Despite the Porto, Lisbon, and Braga locations for each role, those applying need to be fluent English speakers.

Those accepted will take on a six-month professional internship, starting in October 2020, and will be integrated into the engineering, data or product teams, where they will take on a specific role and be set their own targets.

It is the fifth year Farfetch has run this programme, and during that time the business has become a publicly listed organisation and has secured partnerships with some of the largest luxury brands and retailers across the world, including Burberry and Harrods.

Last month, Farfetch announced the fourth cohort for its Dream Assembly start-up programme – with the eight firms involved all looking to help shape the future of fashion and retail through innovative use of technology.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this latest programme is being held in a fully digital format for the first time, meaning the mentorship, networking opportunities and support start-ups receive over the seven-week scheme will be provided virtually, rather than face to face.