Ex-Walmart exec Iannone takes eBay CEO hotseat

Online marketplace eBay has named Jamie Iannone as its new CEO, effective from 27 April.

The new recruit will replace Devin Wenig, who took leave from eBay in September last year amid a boardroom disagreement over the proposed sale of its StubHub and Classifieds businesses. Ticket selling website StubHub was subsequently sold in November to competitor Viagogo for over $4 billion, and reports circulated last month that eBay is close to finding a buyer for its Classifieds arm.

New CEO Iannone has a long track record in retail, and most recently was COO of Walmart’s eCommerce business. Prior to that he was CEO of SamsClub.com, the eCommerce unit for the $57 billion Walmart-owned wholesale operation, Sam’s Club.

At Sam’s Club, he was responsible for the unit’s digital transformation, including developing and overseeing fresh approaches to membership, marketing, technology, product, and operations.

Iannone’s arrival at eBay marks his return to the business, having previously worked at the company as a vice president and in other leadership roles between 2001 and 2009.

Thomas Tierney, chairman of eBay’s board, commented: “The board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success.

“We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence, and developing teams that drive results. Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement.”

Scott Schenkel has been interim CEO at eBay for the past six months, following the departure of Wenig. He will continue in that role until Iannone joins the company and will, thereafter, continue to work alongside the new boss to ensure continuity.

Andy Cring will continue to serve as interim CFO at eBay.