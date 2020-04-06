Eve Sleep appoints Cheryl Calverley as new CEO

Eve Sleep has appointed Cheryl Calverley as its new chief executive officer after James Sturrock informed the board of his intention to step down from the role with effect from 12 May. Sturrock will remain on Eve Sleep’s board as a non-executive director after that date.

Calverley is being promoted from chief marketing officer, which she took up in December 2018. In this role she has been credited with relaunching Eve’s brand and approach to marketing. This has formed part of the company’s overall rebuild strategy under the leadership of Sturrock.

Sturrock commented: “The timing is right to make this transition. The new leadership team has been embedded and proven, the business and all of its processes has been overhauled and right sized and eve is well advanced on the path to profitability. It is clear to me that I can fully support Eve in a non-executive capacity and that Cheryl, as an expert in building consumer brands, is well placed to take eve forward.”

In a career spanning over 15 years, Calverley has helped develop the brand and marketing strategies of a number of consumer facing companies including Unilever. Her most immediate role prior to joining Eve was at The AA, where she was marketing director.

Paul Pindar, chairman of Eve Sleep, said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank James for his leadership through a difficult period for Eve. The business has been reset and the benefits of the rebuild strategy are increasingly evident. Our full year results in March showed that Eve had been profitable at the operating level, pre-central overheads, for the last six months to end February 2020, with costs and cash burn greatly reduced and further substantial improvements expected in the current year. I have every confidence that Cheryl will lead Eve to profitability, securing our sustainable future as the go-to sleep wellness brand.”