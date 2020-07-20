Hire vehicle business Europcar has introduced new click & collect, and deliver & collect services for customers, as the motor retail industry continues to evolve due to the coronavirus crisis.

Recognising that “consumer behaviour has irreversibly changed during lockdown as we have become a nation of home delivery shoppers”, the organisation is promoting the new ways consumers can hire and pick-up their vehicles.

Deliver & collect, which involves Europcar dropping off vehicles to a consumers location of choice rather than requesting they visit one of the company’s UK sites, is offered to customers at an additional fee of £1 each way throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, a click & collect option has been introduced which provides customers with the ability to bypass entering the rental station to pick up a vehicle. Customers who book their vehicle online are met in a designated area of Europcar’s car parks, where a member of staff issues the keys and rental agreement at an appropriately safe distance.

Government guidance currently calls on people to maintain a one metre distance from each other to avoid spreading Covid-19. All retail and hospitality premises across the UK are being urged to enforce these social distancing rules, amend their operations accordingly, and remind consumers of the protocol.

Gary Smith, managing director of Europcar Mobility Group UK, commented: “At Europcar Mobility Group we recognise that things have changed during the Coronavirus pandemic, and so have we.

“Our click & collect and deliver & collect services offer our customers options that offer peace of mind, safety and convenience.”

Elsewhere in motor retailing, Audi is one of several manufacturers to intensify its focus on digital during the pandemic.

It has piloted an online reservation tool in France, while online sales of new Audi cars from dealer stock have been launched in Germany.

And much like the wider retail industry, it said virtual consulting and service offers are continuing to gain importance for the business.

iStock photo credit: LorenzoPatoia / Ake Ngiamsanguan