Covid-19: Govt gathers brand support to raise virus safety message

The UK government has teamed up with several brands and retailers to raise awareness of the hygiene measures people should follow as the coronavirus-enforced lockdown period nears its end.

Ahead of pubs and restaurants opening for the first time over the weekend, the government launched its multimedia #EnjoySummerSafely campaign via the digital signage screens at Piccadilly Circus in London. Brands such as Boots, Carex, and O2 have partnered with the government to share the message across their respective channels, with their logos initially appearing on the famous central London display landmark on Friday (3 July).

Several senior government ministers, including prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak, all tweeted messages encouraging people to go and support reopened hospitality businesses while following updated health and safety guidelines.

BT, Cif, Comparethemarket.com, Dettol, Domestos, Dove, EE, Greene King, JD Wetherspoons, McDonald’s, Mastercard, Mitchell & Butlers, Nationwide and Vodafone are also aligned with the government to promote the campaign.

The nationwide drive is designed to encourage a safe and responsible return to summer and leisure activities, such as shopping, visiting the beach or tourist attractions, and heading to pubs and restaurants.

Jonathan Myers, CEO of Carex parent company PZ Cussons, remarked: “Our dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to increase production and ensure stores across the country are stocked up with Carex products so everyone can get outside and enjoy the summer safely.”

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, added: “It is vital, as we carefully remove the restrictions that have had to be in place, that people act safely.

“Social distancing must be followed, or the virus will return. It’s only possible to enjoy summer if we all do that safely.”

He added: “I’m grateful for all the businesses who are playing their part and have contributed to this campaign. Our new campaign marks an important moment in reminding everybody of the part we all need to play in limiting the transmission of the virus.

“It is so important to observe the rules that businesses have put in place. If you have symptoms, please get tested now to help stop the spread of the virus and protect the people around you.”

Photo credits: PZ Cussons / Cabinet Office