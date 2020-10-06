Emma appoints CTO as part of progression plans

Emma – The Sleep Company has announced the appointment Andreas Westendoerpf as its chief technology officer (CTO), which took effect from 1 October.

Westendoerpf, who's previous role was at Engel & Voelkers Technology GmbH where he was CTO and managing director, is tasked with establishing a new IT platform for the direct-to-consumer (DTC) mattress retailer as it aims to become the “leading international Sleep Tech company”.

He also expressed a desire to “make technological expertise in every team” at Emma, which he plans to accomplish by connecting and involving everyone who works in product development.

At Engel & Voelkers, the qualified computer scientist was in charge of developing and restructuring the group’s internal tech company. He also has experience in the retail sector, having worked for the eCommerce fashion group Zalando, as well as spending almost 10 years in international management consulting, most notably at KPMG. Through these positions he has gained expertise in setting up and scaling organisational structures.

Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, founder and CEO of Emma commented: "Emma stands for technology and progress, both online and offline. It is essential to create IT-supported structures for the further development of our company. Andreas Westendoerpf will anchor his expertise and vision in the Emma DNA and bring new impetus for the future."

Westendoerpf added: "My motivation is to experience growth – in business terms as well as in the personal development of people. What I find especially exciting about Emma, is that agility, ambition and diversity are woven into the cultural DNA of the company. Emma fulfills all the prerequisites for achieving its very challenging goals – and now the next logical step is to improve their tech. I am also convinced by Emma's guiding principle: improving sleep through technology, one night at a time."

Back in July, Emma revealed it had grown revenue by 120% in the first half of 2020 despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a success it attributed to its multichannel model.