Covid-19: eBay launches training programme for charity retailers

eBay has launched a new training programme to help charity retailers sell effectively online. Named Charity Connect, the initiative aims to help charities offset the substantial loss of income they have faced during the Covid-19 crisis.

Starting next month, at least 500 UK charities, including those not yet on eBay, will be shown how to build an effective online presence through dedicated customer service as well as onboarding assistance, promotional support and a tailored eBay training programme. New and existing charity sellers will be able to access a series of free weekly webinars on boosting sales on eBay in addition to one-to-one sessions with eCommerce experts.

A recent report from New Philanthropy Capital found that although 89% of charities view digital technology as important for achieving their mission, their confidence in making the best use of digital fell from 70% in 2017 to just 59% in 2020.

Rob Hattrell, eBay UK Vice-President, said: “Charities up and down the country can embrace online retail as a way to raise vital funds to keep operating during and after the pandemic. This is particularly important now, when so many traditional forms of fundraising remain unavailable.

“In addition to a cash injection of £1.7million to help existing charity sellers on eBay, our Charity Connect programme will upskill both new and existing charities on the platform to help them increase sales online.”

Additionally, eBay, Barnardo’s, the Charity Retail Association and New Philanthropy Capital have today called on the UK government to raise a digital innovation fund to help further improve the abilities of charities to sell online as well as support new models of digital innovation and service delivery in the sector.

The announcement follows a statement by new eBay CEO Jamie Iannone last month outlining his intention to continue the efforts made by the online marketplace to support worthy causes in the Covid-19 crisis.