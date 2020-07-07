Emma – The Sleep Company has reported revenue growth of 120% during the first half of 2020, despite the economic uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the UK, its turnover was €44.3 million over this period, a result the direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailer attributes to a revamp of its portfolio and introduction of a new pricing model.

Emma sells mattresses in three price ranges across multichannel platforms, targeting different consumer groups. These are Essential, Original and Hybrid; while Original and Hybrid are sold in its online shop, its low-price segment, Essential, is sold via marketplaces only.

Santosh Marrivagu, country head UK and Ireland at Emma explained: “As a DTC brand, we get direct feedback from our customers and can quickly adapt to their needs and shopping habits.”

The retailer revealed that based on feedback, certain accessories such as sheets have been withdrawn from its product portfolio.

The mattress trader also believes its mix of online and in-store sales has played a major part in this success. Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, co-CEO of Emma said: “In countries where Emma enjoys a brand awareness of more than 30% as is the case in the UK, we observe that our brand drives consumer traffic to stores, helps improve conversion in store as well as online in the web shops of our partners and contributes to an increasing average basket.”

Recently, the Direct Selling Association reported that DTC brands have enjoyed a significant uptick in revenue since the Covid-19 crisis, becoming an important means for consumers to purchase non-essential items whilst stores remained closed.

Emma added that it will now reduce the price of the Original mattresses as it seeks to continue its sales growth. This has been made possible by achieving economies of scale, process optimisations and more efficient material procurement.

Marrivagu commented: “Our goal is to maintain our dynamic growth while ensuring that all workflows and capacities are extended accordingly.”

The online mattress market has been flooded with new players in recent years, but only last month, US-founded Casper exited the UK market to refocus its efforts across the pond. Following an 'everything-must-go'-style sale, Casper's products are no longer available in the UK.