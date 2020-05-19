Dixons Carphone speeds up signage production in Nordics

Danish electricals retailer Elgiganten’s full store estate is now using new retail technology to help shop staff produce signage.

The Elkjøp-owned business, a subsidiary of UK-based consumer electronics group Dixons Carphone, has completed the roll out of Lexmark’s Publishing Platform for Retail (PPR) to manage content for creating both printed signs and labels.

Elkjøp will continue introducing the technology across the rest its operations in the Nordics over the next two months, ultimately covering 400 stores in total including its Elkjøp and Gigantti shops.

The partnership between retailer and supplier was initially announced in November, with the Dixons Carphone subsidiary talking up the new technology’s ability to help store staff create the relevant signs on the shop floor more quickly.

PPR enables staff to create content and print signs and labels to any laser printer, large format plotters for posters, or small thermal printers.

Oddbjørn Erlimo Lønnas, manager of IT supporting services at Elkjøp, said: “The Lexmark solution has proven to be easy to install and will enable store colleagues to quickly manage signs from the shop floor either at a work station or via handheld devices which will significantly speed up the process and allow colleagues to spend more time helping customers.

“The previous process meant stores spent many hours per week creating signs and then having wait at a PC for signs to render and print.”

Dixons Carphone heralded the work of its Nordic operation during the coronavirus pandemic, during a group trading update in April.

While UK-based Currys PC World stores have been temporarily closed, the Elkjøp-run stores have continued to operate throughout the crisis. Group CEO Alex Baldock described them as “a successful blueprint for how our UK stores can safely reopen” once lockdown measures are lifted by the government.