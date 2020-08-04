Dixons Carphone cuts 800 roles in management restructure

Dixons Carphone is cutting 800 store manager roles, as it attempts to create leaner team management structures which focus on delivering customer experience.

The roles of retail manager, assistant manager, team leader and business advisor roles will be impacted by the proposed changes. Meanwhile, the electricals retailer intends to introduce new sales manager, customer experience manager and operational excellence manager roles to stores.

The retailer said these changes would result in an overall reduction of 800 roles, while affected colleagues will be given the opportunity to join its personal shopping service which connects shoppers with expert advice via video conference.

“We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers. As part of this we want to empower our store leadership teams, create a flatter management structure and make it easy for our customers to shop with us, however they choose. This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store,” said Dixons Carphone COO, Mark Allsop.

“Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues. This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.”

Last month, Dixons Carphone reported a £173 million drop in pre-tax profits for the year ending 2 May 2020. While online sales grew 22% over the course of the financial year – and by 166% during lockdown in April – the retailer’s forced store closures still significantly hit its bottom line. This was despite the increased demand for electricals items during lockdown, with people needing equipment to work from home and for home entertainment.

The news comes the same week as DW Sports entered administration and Pizza Express announced a significant reduction in size with over 1,000 roles at risk.