When Currys PC World reopens 131 of its stores on June 15 the priority will be to help customers with existing technology queries rather than focusing on making sales as the outlets will be dubbed ‘Tech Help Hubs’ for the first three days of trading.

This forms part of a phased reopening of the company’s store estate that will enable it to help customers with their IT problems while also introducing social distancing measures in a controlled manner.

Mark Allsop, COO of Dixons Carphone, said: “Our three day ‘Tech Help Hub’ initiative is part of our commitment to put customers first – even customers that have previously chosen to buy their tech elsewhere. We’re pleased to be opening our stores slowly and safely across the UK & Ireland – and we will maintain extreme vigilance, constantly reviewing and improving our approach to safety in an ever-changing situation.”

As well as solving customers’ technology problems the stores will be accepting old equipment for recycling wherever it was purchased, and the company has also extended its returns policy for those goods that were bought in-store up to March 24.

During the operation of the Hub initiative the Currys PC World “tried-and-trusted” smart queue management approach will be used in order to direct customers to the relevant expertise of store colleagues while also practicing social distancing.

From June 18 the stores will return to operating as more regular units with customers allowed to browse and buy as normal while the Currys PC World estate gradually returns to trading with its usual services. The remainder of the stores will open over the forthcoming weeks.