Covid-19: YNAP offers delivery fleet to charitable causes

Yoox Net-a-Porter has announced it is donating its fleet of Premier Delivery Service vehicles to help charities helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion group is currently offering its vehicles to charities in London, Italy and Hong Kong to support local charities deliver essential supplies to vulnerable communities.

In London, the retailer’s vehicles have already been helping Age UK deliver essential supplies across a number of London boroughs, and it is now expanding to support the Emergency Designer Network (EDN).

The EDN initiative was created by London-based designers Holly Fulton, Phoebe English and Bethany Williams, and encourages local UK manufacturers and designers to produce key PPE garments such as robes, scrubs and masks.

Yoox Net-a-Porter’s vehicles will provide logistical assistance to EDN, transporting raw materials and finished PPE equipment to hospitals.

Meanwhile, zero-emission electric vans in Italy have been donated to help the Italian Red Cross, while food packages and essential supplies will be delivered homeless people in Hong Kong using YNAP delivery vans driven by a local charity partner, ImpactHK.