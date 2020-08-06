Covid-19: The Perfume Shop sees sales boost from virtual shopping

The Perfume Shop has recorded a 45% growth in month-on-month sales from new perfume launches during lockdown. The retailer has put this growth down to its live virtual perfume consultations which help customers choose the right scent without visiting a store or smelling samples.

Shoppers have been using the online service which connects them to a perfume expert live in store who show them the latest ranges and encourage them to try something new.

Customers are taken on a virtual tour around a store, as well as given product advice.

The business has been using Go Instore’s technology to link up would-be customers with expert staff. And the service was first introduced a year ago, and has grown in popularity during the last couple of months as shoppers faced restrictions due to the Covid-19 lockdown

“We introduced our virtual perfume consultations long before the pandemic, so are seasoned experts in the ability to explore and explain perfumes virtually,” said Cathy Newman, marketing and customer experience director at The Perfume Shop.

“This crisis has really bought our investment into innovative technology to the fore and has cemented our brand at the forefront of online perfume retailing”