Covid-19: Tesco to launch NHS Nightingale pop-up stores

Tesco has said work has begun on its first NHS Nightingale Hospital pop-up store at the NEC in Birmingham.

The pop-up store aims to provide NHS staff with 24-hour access to food and household goods. CEO, Dave Lewis, explained to customers in an email that construction at the NEC pop-up started on Sunday and it aims to be open by the end of next week – “so it’s all hands on deck,” he added.

He said the supermarket is in discussions with other Nightingale hospitals to open further Tesco pop-up stores.

The retailer also confirmed it is now a retail partner of of SalutetheNHS.org which will provide one million free meal parcels to NHS workers, donating food and ingredients for the production of the food parcels.

Meanwhile, Morrisons’ hospital click & collect food box service for NHS staff is set to be scaled across the north of England. The supermarket chain is ramping up the production of boxes and rolling out the service, following a successful launch at St James's Hospital Leeds and Leeds General Infirmary, last Thursday.

Morrisons is in the process of establishing a website solely for NHS staff to order essential goods for pick up at their hospital’s car park. A holding site is currently in place at morrisons.com/food-boxes-nhs/, which directs NHS staff to call 0345 611 6111, to arrange delivery to one of the Leeds hospitals. Additional hospital locations are set to be added to the service over the next fortnight.