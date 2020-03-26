Covid-19: Schuh shuts down online website

Schuh is temporarily closing its eCommerce site to protect its staff and customers.

Days after shutting its stores as part of the fight against coronavirus, the Livingstone-headquartered retailer has decided to also close its online operations until further notice.

The footwear retailer will close the website from today because it feels the advice from the Scottish and UK governments on how businesses should deal with the Covid-19 crisis has been conflicting.

The retailer said UK government guidelines state online retail should remain open, while saying staff that cannot work from home should go to work. But as the Schuh head office and distribution centre is based in Scotland, the advice from the Scottish government has been conflicting and the retailer’s management team has made the decision to close its website.

Schuh said a number of its staff want to continue working within the warehouse, but Schuh management will close both its website and stores until there is an update from the UK and Scottish governments.

All employees will continue to be paid while Schuh seeks out business support from the government. The government announced support to help businesses pay wages of employees if they had to close their business due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Our people, both employees and customers alike, are at the heart of our business,” said Schuh chief exec Colin Temple.

“As always, and particularly during these trying times, we want to ensure we put their health and wellbeing first. Therefore, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our website as well as our stores, to ensure the safety of our teams and customers.”

Customers who have already placed an order with Schuh can email help@schuh.co.uk to enquire about their deliveries.

The retailer is following in the footsteps of Moss Bros and Fenwick which have closed down their eCommerce stores in recent days.