Sainsbury’s has enlisted its bike delivery service to help it deliver groceries to customers from closed convenience stores.

Its one-hour fulfilment service Chop Chop had been temporarily taken offline while the grocer focused its efforts on stocking store shelves and bolstering its online capabilities, but Sainsbury’s is now using the service to fulfil orders from closed convenience stores.

Sainsbury’s has turned its Blackfriars convenience store into its first ‘dark’ small-format store, which is now fulfilling local orders of up to 20 products using Chop Chop. The service is available to Londoners living within a 3km distance from Blackfriars and Sainsbury’s plans to roll it out across the UK to other closed local stores.

Sainsbury’s said it will be able to serve up to 3,500 customers a week from a single convenience store and it is working with its delivery partner, Stuart, to recruit more riders to Chop Chop.

“Demand for home delivery has reached unprecedented levels and we are doing all we can to find new ways to serve more of our customers,” said Sainsbury’s chief digital officer, Clodagh Moriarty.

“We are pleased to use our Chop Chop service as an extension of our groceries online offer to enable our customers to quickly get food and other essential items delivered to their homes. While we are starting the trial in London we hope to be able to bring this fast delivery service to other cities in the UK very soon.”

The grocer now has capacity to deliver 472,000 orders per week in total, while prioritising elderly, disabled and vulnerable customers for online delivery slots, with 320,000 slots booked for these customers in the last two weeks. Click & collect slots have also increased from 41,000 to nearly 100,000 per week.