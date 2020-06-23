Covid-19: Online grocery sales nearly doubled in lockdown

Online grocery sales have rocketed over the past four weeks of lockdown with nearly 20% of British households buying over the internet in the month to mid-June.

According to figures released from Kantar (covering the full lockdown period) total grocery sales growth over the four weeks to June 14 accelerated to 18.9%, up from 17.2% previously, with online providing the biggest boost to this growth – with sales rising 91% as 5.7 million shoppers ordered over the internet.

Kantar states: “While the market has started to edge slowly back towards normality, shopper habits remain a world away from what retailers would usually expect.” This is certainly reflected in the online growth patterns that have helped propel Ocado to hit a record market share of 1.7% over the past 12 weeks as it has enjoyed impressive sales growth of 42.2%.

Kantar figures also reveal the important role convenience stores have been playing during lockdown, especially among independents whose sales have grown 69.3%. This has helped the overall convenience category account for 14.7% of all sales over the past four weeks.

Frazer McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “This is considerably higher than normal levels, but it has receded from April’s peak of 16.3%.” He also pointed out the continued higher spending by shoppers when in-store, with the average spend per trip up by 42% in June at £26.37.