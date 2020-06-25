Healthy recipe box provider Mindful Chef has selected a cloud-based contact centre solution from Vonage to help it handle the 450% increase in customers it has experienced since Covid-19.

Since the end of March the company has been overwhelmed with new customers signing up for its delivered pre-portioned sustainably-sourced ingredients and produce from British Farms. The tie-up with Vonage will help it manage the increase in enquiries it now receives as well as enhance engagement with customer.

Siobhan Taylor, head of customer service at Mindful Chef, said: “We’ve experienced incredible growth in recent months as consumers have become increasingly dependent on food delivery services and this has presented us with the unique challenge of how to quickly scale amidst a national lockdown. Having such a small team still working both nationally and internationally it's important to be able to maintain the same personable and prompt support to all of our customers and prospect customers.”

Bringing in the Vonage solution has provided Mindful Chef with a flexible and scalable cloud communications platform that the retailer’s customer service agents can use from home, which will enable the team to improve customer experience with present volumes and also be able to scale up when needed in the future.

Vonage claims its solution integrates all communications channels without the need for disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into a business’s CRM platform. At a fundamental level this will enable Mindful Chef to better handle the increased volumes of customer requests and minimise waiting times.