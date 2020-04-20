Covid-19: Government announces Future Fund to protect UK start-ups

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has launched a dedicated fund to protect innovation by supporting start-ups and SMEs through the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The £1.25 billion government support package includes a new £500 million Future Fund loan scheme for high-growth firms, called the Future Fund, and £750 million of targeted support for small and medium sized businesses focusing on research and development.

The chancellor said the money would help firms in sectors including technology and life sciences develop new innovative products to help power growth once the UK begins to emerge from lockdown.

“Britain is a global leader when it comes to innovation. Our start-ups and businesses driving research and development are one of our great economic strengths, and will help power our growth out of the coronavirus crisis,” said Sunak.

“This new, world-leading fund will mean they can access the capital they need at this difficult time, ensuring dynamic, fast-growing firms across all sectors will be able to continue to create new ideas and spread prosperity.”

Commenting on the news, Will Shu, CEO and founder of Deliveroo, said: “It’s great news that the Chancellor is supporting British start-ups that are innovating and will be so vital to the UK economy in the months and years ahead with such a practical and thoughtful scheme.”

Only last week, it emerged that Deliveroo had admitted it would go bust without further investment. A deal between the food business and Amazon had been put on hold for almost a year as the CMA investigated whether it would discourage competition. But recent concerns about the future of Deliveroo led to the CMA approving the investment from the Seattle-based tech giant.