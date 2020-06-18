Covid-19: Dunelm trials video shopping service

Dunelm has announced a virtual service to help customers shop from the safety of their homes.

While Dunelm was one of many retailers to reopen its stores this week, the retailer is also trialling a virtual shopping service for those customers who are still shielding or are still uncomfortable about the prospect of entering stores.

As part of a trial in Redditch and Erdington branches, Dunelm shoppers can make an appointment for a video consultation with a member of staff. These ‘shopping companions’ will guide the shopper around the store via the video call showing Dunelm’s latest products, designs and trends, while answering customer queries.

Following the appointment, customers are sent a shopping list of the items they browsed which they can choose to purchase for either home delivery or contact-free click & collect.

Jemma Williams, brand marketing director, said: “We are striving to make the shopping experience within the new circumstances as enjoyable as possible, but most importantly as safe as possible for all of our customers. This service makes it more effortless than ever to shop and browse all the fantastic products and collections we have available at Dunelm, helping our customers transform their houses into homes they love.”

Dunelm’s existing ‘Made to Measure’ service now also includes online appointments where shoppers can request a consultation, access measuring tips to achieve the perfect fit and browse fabrics, all online.