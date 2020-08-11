Debenhams has announced 2,500 job losses across its stores and warehouses.

Despite reopening 124 stores after lockdown which the retailer said are trading “ahead of management expectations”, Debenhams has made the decision to reduce its headcount in anticipation that the retail environment will take some time to return to normal as the UK looks like to head into recession.

Debenhams said in a statement today: “We have successfully reopened 124 stores, post-lockdown, and these are currently trading ahead of management expectations. At the same time, the trading environment is clearly a long way from returning to normal and we have to ensure our store costs are aligned with realistic expectations.

“Those colleagues affected by redundancy have been informed and we are very grateful to them for their service and commitment to Debenhams. Such difficult decisions are being taken by many retailers right now, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to give Debenhams every chance of a viable future.”

Back in April, Debenhams appointed administrators for the second time in year, after closing 20 stores in January. The retailer has also liquidated its Irish business, permanently closing its 11 stores in the Republic of Ireland.