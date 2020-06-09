Covid-19: Covent Garden retailers introducing digital services

Covent Garden retailers are bringing in a range of digitalised customer service initiatives as part of plans to reopen their stores from 15 June.

These include the introduction of virtual store appointments by luxury fashion brand Mulberry and virtual styling sessions by jewellery retailer Tiffany & Co.. Additionally, make-up firm Charlotte Tilbury will be running zoom masterclasses and will offer a click & collect option for customers. These will run alongside traditional in-store services such as one-on-one appointments.

The initiatives are designed to provide customers with in-store experiences safely during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Non-essential retailers have been given the green light to open by the UK government from next Monday, as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Other Covent Garden retailers opening from 15 June include Chanel and Dior, which are introducing a range of health and safety measures such as marked queuing systems, social distancing signage and hand sanitiser.

A new one way system, alongside social distancing signage, has been introduced in Covent Garden’s Market Building. And a uniform approach to queuing has been brought in across the entire estate, with hand sanitiser stations spread throughout.

Preparations are also being made for the reopening of restaurants in the precinct, scheduled to be allowed from July. This includes the installation of a new public seating area in Covent Garden’s Piazza to enable visitors to sit in area according to social distancing regulations.

Capital & Counties, which manages the Covent Garden estate said: “Covent Garden’s much loved restaurants are expected to open later this summer in line with government guidelines, with al fresco dining options numerous throughout the estate. Until then Sushisamba, Laduree, Din Tai Fung, Oystermen and more will continue to offer takeaway and collection services for anyone living in or visiting the area.”

The shopping precinct has been closed since lockdown measures were first introduced by the UK government from 23 March.