Covid-19: Avon reports two-fold increase in new reps

Beauty products company Avon has enjoyed a surge in women signing up as Avon representatives – known internally as “reps” – during Covid-19 in order to take advantage of its flexible working practices.

Within the UK Avon has reported a year-on-year rise of 114% in new reps over the period March 23 to June 7 to take its global number of reps to five million. This increased appeal of Avon has been driven by the growing number of women who disproportionately find their jobs under threat as a result of Covid-19. The think tank Autonomy found that of the three million people in high-risk jobs as many as 77% are women.

To support its new recruits Avon has lowered its threshold from when they can begin earning the commission of 20% down from £90 to only £1 of sales. For those who become sales leaders the rewards can be significant. In 2019 this grouping, which makes up 4% of the rep base, collectively earned $273.5 million.

Angela Cretu, CEO of Avon, said: “As people look for new flexible ways to earn, we are ready for a tidal wave of new sign ups and hope our rep recruitment drive will help female entrepreneurs break through these difficult times. In addition to the financial benefits of owning your own business, Avon reps play a crucial role within their communities. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, we’ve seen our five million representatives pivot their businesses to provide support to the most vulnerable by picking up prescriptions and shopping, to checking in on neighbours.”