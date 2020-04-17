Covid-19: Asda’s Scan & Go app now available in all stores

Asda has extended the roll out of its mobile Scan & Go app to all 581 stores to improve customer and colleague safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocer had been in the process of a staged roll out of the mobile app, reaching just over 60% of its UK footprint. The remaining 223 stores are now operational with the Scan & Go, which allows customers to scan and pack their groceries as they shop and pay on their own mobile device. Customers can also keep an eye on their spending as they shop, helping shoppers stick to a grocery budget.

“We’re always looking for ways to make shopping with us as easy as possible and offer options that suit our customers’ needs. The accelerated roll out of Scan & Go Mobile provides another option when shopping in all of our stores that is contact free, to bring added peace of mind during these uncertain times,” said Louise Bagshaw, senior director of retail and front end innovation at Asda.

“We understand that this option may not be suitable for all of our customers and continue to follow strict social distancing in our stores, to help keep our customers and colleagues safe - no matter how they shop with us.”

This is one of the many ways Asda and other grocers have been quickly rolling out new services to help customers during the Covid-19 crisis. Earlier this month, Asda launched volunteer shopping cards to enable elderly, vulnerable and self-isolating people to have their shopping collected by volunteers safely and securely. The big-four grocer has also increased its online delivery slots by 300,000 in just two weeks to meet increasing demand.

Asda has also announced it is extending its opening hours between 8am-10pm.