Covid-19: Aldi trials rapid delivery with Deliveroo

Aldi is partnering with Deliveroo to provide an on-demand home grocery delivery service in the UK for the first time. It is initially being trialled in its Daleside Road store in Nottingham from today before being made available in another seven stores in the Midlands in June. If the trial is successful, the supermarket aims to roll the rapid delivery service out across more of its UK stores by the end of 2020.

Using the Deliveroo app, customers will be able to receive their order in as little as 30 minutes, choosing from more than 150 essential items such as bread, milk and fresh produce.

Once an order has been completed, the items will be picked and packed by Aldi staff in-store before being readied for Deliveroo’s network of drivers.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK & Ireland, commented: “We hope the new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers with access to great quality, affordable food at Aldi. This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store.”

The move is part of Aldi’s efforts to expand its online delivery capacity during the crisis. The supermarket has also created online food parcels for vulnerable and self-isolating customers, which contain 22 items including tinned soup, rice and pasta.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business, Deliveroo said: “At Deliveroo, we are doing everything we can to make sure that people get the food they need and want during this unprecedented time. We are pleased to partner with Aldi and deliver even more choice to our customers as they continue to keep safe at home.”

Deliveroo recently partnered with Morrisons to provide a rapid delivery service for its customers during Covid-19.