Tesco is introducing a 3D imaging system across it stores in Ireland to help it manage customer numbers and queuing, following a successful trial of the technology at its Greystones store. The monitor-based system will help ensure there is an accurate steady flow of people in stores throughout the day by counting the number of people entering and leaving.

The technology will first be rolled out across Tesco’s 60 largest Superstore and Extra outlets in Ireland in the coming weeks, before a tailored version is brought in for its Express stores later on.

Using 3D imaging to track those coming in and out, the system indicates the number of people in a store at any one time. When maximum capacity is reached, a red stop sign will show on a screen to inform customers they have to wait, while green directional arrows display when it is safe to enter.