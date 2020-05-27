Covid-19: 42% intend to shop online more regularly post-crisis

Two in five (42%) consumers will shop online more frequently even when Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have ended, according to data from ChannelAdvisor and research firm Dynata. This includes a large proportion of older customers, with 31% of those aged over 56 and 42% of those aged between 36-45 stating their intention to use eCommerce more regularly in the long-term.

The study found that consumers from all age categories were purchasing digitally at a higher rate during the crisis: 59% of 26-35 year olds, 48% of 36-45 year olds, and 41% of those aged over 56. And despite the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday that non-essential retailers can re-open from 15 June, the new analysis suggests that there will be a permanent shift to eCommerce as a result of the crisis.

Younger consumers are most likely to continue online shopping more often post Covid-19, according to the survey of 1,033 UK consumers, with 59% of those aged 26-35 announcing their intention to do so.

The study also found that 36% of consumers are buying luxury items online as well as essential products, with 27% spending over £300 online in the last two months on items aside from groceries. It provides some cause for optimism for the fashion sector, which has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19. Those surveyed said fast fashion items such as jeans or dresses were the third most popular choice when asked what products they would next be purchasing online excluding groceries.

Jon Maury, EMEA MD at ChannelAdvisor, said: “While some shops may reopen on 15 June, the in-store experience will likely be quite different to what many consumers are used to and these results indicate that digital channels will continue to offer a lifeline for retailers and brands.

“Lockdown has driven many consumers online in search of essential and luxury goods and there are signs that many will continue shopping online, particularly older consumers who tend to have more disposable income.”