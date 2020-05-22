Nearly half (45%) of UK adults have been receiving more parcel deliveries since Covid-19 lockdown measures were introduced on 23 March, highlighting the surge in online purchasing during the pandemic. The survey by the Royal Mail also suggests that the trend towards online parcel ordering will continue after lockdown is lifted, with eight in 10 adults saying that their eCommerce spending and ordering will continue at same level or even increase after restrictions are eased.

The study found that over two-thirds of adults will continue both current levels of spend (66%) and the frequency (68%) they shop online post-lockdown, while 26% said they will increase their digital spend after restrictions are lifted. These findings add to the mounting evidence that the pandemic will permanently change consumer behaviour.

The research also revealed there was little difference between age groups in regard to this increase in parcel deliveries. While the biggest growth was observed in adults aged 18-34, at 52%, those aged 55+ were not far behind, at 43%. This indicates that older shoppers have become much more accustomed to online shopping during Covid-19.

The East of England was the region with the most number of consumers receiving more parcels since 23 March (53%), followed by Wales (48%), London (48%) and Yorkshire and the Humber (47%).

Shane O’Riordain, managing director of marketing, regulation & corporate affairs at Royal Mail commented: “Keeping the nation connected in these unprecedented times is of vital importance to us. It is perhaps unsurprising that for many customers, receiving an item that they have ordered online from our postmen and postwomen can really brighten up their day in such challenging times.”

Since the crisis started, a number of small and independent retailers have started selling online via existing eCommerce platforms for the first time. Earlier this month, eBay partnered with the Royal Mail and the Post Office to advise these retailers on how to trade online effectively during Covid-19.