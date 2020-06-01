Covid-19: Plans for re-opening of Liverpool ONE unveiled

Plans for the re-opening of the Liverpool ONE shopping centre have been revealed by Grosvenor Europe, following the recent announcement by the UK government that non-essential retail stores can open their doors from 15 June. The property firm, which runs the centre, revealed a number of new safety measures that are being introduced to help keep customers safe during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

These include advising visitors to stay to the left at all times, and the introduction of a one-way walk-way on the upper level of South John Street to help ensure social distancing is maintained. Grosvenor noted that being an open-air destination, and having wide shopping boulevards and Chavasse Park, make it easier for Liverpool ONE to meet UK government guidance on keeping public spaces safe during Covid-19.

Hand sanitiser stations will be put in place across the shopping centre, while all staff will be required to wear face masks and gloves. Additionally, toilet facilitates in Liverpool ONE will be open without charge and additional cleaning will take place.

Grosvenor also said that designated queuing areas will be in place, with individual retailers likely to restrict the number of customers allowed in at any one time.

Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, commented: “The team has worked hard in consultation with our retailers to prepare a safe and welcoming environment, with many measures in place to ensure everyone visiting and working at Liverpool ONE are protected under the national guidelines. We are now looking forward to welcoming back our visitors to Liverpool ONE in the newly adapted scheme. Our primary focus is for visitors to safely enjoy the outdoor spaces and once again start supporting the local economy in this period of recovery.”

Liverpool ONE’s restaurants are not expected to open until July, according to government guidelines on the hospitality sector. Recently, it was announced that Asian street food restaurant, Maggie Fu, will open at the centre for the first time when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Last month, plans were unveiled for the safe re-opening of Westfield’s two London shopping centres.