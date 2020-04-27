Covid-19: Online shopping app to be rolled out across Spar stores

A.F Blakemore is partnering with online shopping app ‘Snappy Shopper’ to expand its home delivery service to vulnerable customers during Covid-19. Currently, the app is being trialled in four Spar stores in the Wrexham area, with plans to roll out the service across a number of other Blakemore shops and its independent store estate by the end of April. This includes 250 of the 280 Spar stores owned by the retail, wholesale and distribution business across England and Wales.

The app enables customers to order essential goods for the same day during the crisis, removing the need for the elderly and vulnerable to leave their homes. They are able to choose items from over 1,000 lines, including milk, groceries, baby care and more.

In the three weeks since the trial started on 2 April, there have been over 900 orders via the app, which has persuaded Blakemore to substantially increase the number of stores it is available in.

Since 20 March, a phone order service has been available to housebound customers across 165 of its company-owned stores, with thousands of orders received using it.

Matt Teague, Blakemore retail managing director, commented: “As a convenience store operator, we have a unique role to play in our local communities, and over recent weeks we have been able to prioritise our most vulnerable customers by creating a home delivery service specifically for them. We acknowledge that a number of our older customers aren’t able or comfortable with solely using online ordering so we have created a system where our stores can support them over the phone.

“Now that we are able to expand our service we’ve partnered with Snappy Shopper to provide a digital solution. To date both channels have performed exceptionally well, but most importantly our new services mean that any of our customers who can’t come to stores have a way to ensure that they can continue to receive their daily essentials direct to their door.”