Covid-19: Mamas & Papas launches virtual shopping service for parents

Mamas & Papas has launched a virtual personal shopping service for new and expectant parents to enable them to receive important advice from the safety and comfort of their homes. This is particularly important for pregnant women – who are classified as vulnerable – during the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

Customers can now talk to the nursery brand’s expert personal shoppers via video call directly from the shop floor. This includes answering any questions about childcare as well as receiving live demonstrations of equipment such as car seats and pushchairs.

The service is being rolled out across Mamas & Papas stores following a successful trial. Hundreds of one hour slots each day are available between 10.30 am–6.00 pm.

In addition, Mamas & Papas is introducing free virtual ‘Parents to Be’ group sessions, in which attendees can listen to live talks from expert speakers about a range of topics including 'birth, bumps and babies', before joining in on a Q&A session.

Alex Holt, marketing director at Mamas & Papas commented: “There’s never been a more relevant time to embrace our community and be there for new and expectant parents. Customers can chat to a real person, in a real store, and get an instant answer to any questions they have from the comfort and safety of their home. The virtual 'Personal Shop' is a first for the industry and a big step forward for the brand.

“Although we accelerated the launch in response to Covid-19, these digital services will continue beyond the restrictions as they suit the needs of busy parents. Ultimately, it gives parents a different way to engage and shop with us.”

The initiative is part of the retailer’s ‘Never Underestimate The Power of Community’ campaign, in which it has created a range of online services and support networks for parents and parents-to-be. This includes involving National Childbirth Trust (NCT) practitioners to answer questions on pregnancy and birth during Covid-19 via its Instagram channel.

A number of retailers, such as John Lewis, have brought in virtual consultation services in recent months to ensure customers can continue to receive some in-store experiences during the Covid-19 lockdown.