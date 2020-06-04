Covid-19: John Lewis launches virtual health and wellbeing workshops

John Lewis and Waitrose members will be offered free virtual workshops focused on health and wellbeing, with the new programme launched this week by the retailers’ in conjunction with health and life insurer Vitality. The classes aim to address a wide range of issues myWaitrose and myJohnLewis members may be facing as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, such as poor posture from lengthy spells of home working, disturbed sleep or unhealthy eating habits.

The programme includes family fitness classes run by Olympic athletes such as swimmer Lizzie Simmonds and modern pentathlete Samantha Murray, who are Vitality’s sporting experts. Amongst other virtual workshops available to John Lewis and Waitrose members, there are talks from in-house Waitrose nutritionists on making healthier food choices and how to meal plan, and sessions discussing the importance of sleep and advice on creating the perfect bedroom environment with John Lewis bed buyers.

The sessions will take place on every Wednesday throughout June, and part of the partnership between Waitrose and Vitality announced earlier this year.

Peter Cross, partner & director of customer experience at Waitrose and John Lewis, commented: “Lockdown will have taken its toll on us all in different ways, whether it’s long hours working on an unsuitable chair in our bedrooms, unhealthy snacking, disturbed sleep or lack of proper exercise, as well as the impact on our mental health. We're really excited to be doing our bit to help and have created a broad range of content with some of the nation's superstars as well as our own in house experts to look at wellbeing from a variety of angles - we hope that there's something here for everyone however small."

With John Lewis shops forced to close due to the UK's lockdown introduced on 23 March, the retailer has launched a range of new virtual services to provide in-store experiences online, including one-on-one video consultations with experts. And last month, Waitrose began running its ‘Wine Tasting At Home' service virtually.