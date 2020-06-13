Holland & Barrett has partnered with Deliveroo to provide customers with a rapid online delivery service. From today (13 June), customers will be able to order from a selection of 200 products from 50 Holland & Barrett stores via the Deliveroo app and website, with deliveries taking place in as little as under 30 minutes.

The announcement represents the latest move by the health and wellness retailer to expand its eCommerce capacity in light of the huge shift to online shopping during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Last month, the retailer revealed it has used DHL’s pop-up fulfilment centre based in Northants to help it meet a surge in online orders.

The collaboration provides greater access to Holland & Barrett’s range of health foods and supplements. Items that are available via the Deliveroo app and website include oat milk, baking ingredients, soya meat alternatives and Vitamins D and B12.

Tony Buffin, CEO of Holland & Barrett, commented: “These unprecedented times have seen more customers than ever before shop with us for their health products online. Deliveroo is an exciting new partnership for us – one that will make it even quicker and easier for customers to get some of our top selling lines during the lockdown. Delivery from stores will offer customers more choice and a speedy delivery service that has a lower impact on the environment.”

A number of retailers have partnered with Deliveroo during Covid-19 to help meet the rise in demand for online deliveries. These include drinks retailer Majestic Wine, Morrisons, and Aldi.

Ajay Lakhwani, vice president of new business at Deliveroo, added: “At Deliveroo, we are doing everything we can to make sure that people get the food they need and want during this unprecedented time. We are pleased to partner with Holland & Barrett and deliver a new range of healthy food and supplements to our customers.”